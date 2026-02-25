Sunny Leone says silence on Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ set reflected professionalism

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone has addressed speculation surrounding the atmosphere on the sets of ‘Kennedy’, clarifying that the much-discussed silence during filming was a mark of discipline and professionalism rather than tension.

In an exclusive interaction with leading news portal, the actress responded to reports suggesting that the shoot of Kennedy was conducted in complete silence with a heavy mood prevailing on set. She dismissed such assumptions, explaining that the quiet environment was simply the result of everyone being focused on their work.

“The set was so silent because it was a professional set and people were not whispering. They were doing their work, that’s why they were quiet,” she said.

Leone further emphasised that the silence carried no negative undertone. Instead, she described it as an atmosphere that enhanced concentration and commitment. According to her, the cast and crew were deeply immersed in their responsibilities, leaving little room for casual conversation.

“Everybody got into their work and was so deeply engrossed. We also got into our work with full passion and dedication that there was hardly any time to talk. But I don’t think that was a bad thing. I think it actually helped. It helped you focus,” she explained.

Actor Rahul Bhat, who also features in the film, echoed similar sentiments. He noted that such an environment is common when working with filmmakers known for their serious approach to cinema. “Every serious director’s set is very quiet. There is not much noise. Any serious director’s set is very quiet,” he said.

Leone had earlier revealed that she struggled to believe she was truly part of the project until she stepped onto the set. Despite attending trials and workshops for the film directed by Anurag Kashyap, she admitted to feeling uncertain about her casting.

She said her initial reaction to being offered the role was disbelief. Even after completing auditions and preparation sessions, she remained unsure due to the unpredictable nature of the entertainment industry. It was only after the first shot was successfully completed that she began to feel secure in her place in the film.

“My first reaction was disbelief that I had been offered the role. I didn’t 1,000 per cent believe I was part of the film until I actually got on set. Even though I did the trials and the workshops, and everything happened, we all know entertainment is very volatile and things can change at the drop of a dime. I was so happy when the first shot was taken and we moved on to the next. That’s when I felt, ‘Alright, now they won’t replace me, I think I did a good job’,” she said.

Directed by Kashyap, ‘Kennedy’ also stars Rahul Bhat and is scheduled to stream on ZEE5 from February 20, 2026.