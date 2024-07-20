Sunny Leone tells 'MTV Splitsvilla X5' contestant: 'You have disrupted this villa'

Mumbai: Actress Sunny Leone, who hosts the dating reality show 'MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please', told contestant Akriti Negi that she has completely disrupted the show.

Sunny also spoke about the bonds formed in Splitsvilla, saying, "That’s what Splitsvilla does -- you meet people and end up forming such amazing bonds with them, bonds you carry for life, literally."

After the dome session in the show, tensions rise as Akriti battles unfounded allegations and is on the brink of quitting, desperately seeking to clear her name.

Amid all the planning, plotting, confusion, and manipulation, Sunny arrives with her co-host Tanuj to shake things up even more.

Addy attempts to justify his actions to Siwet, claiming he was merely playing the game to save himself, but his explanation doesn’t hold water.

The tension mounts as Jashwanth, Akriti, Addy, and Kashish find themselves sidelined. Anger flares in Akriti as she confronts Siwet, demanding answers for the baseless accusations.

Sunny steps in, throwing her support behind Akriti, saying, "Akriti, you made it to this point, you survived to this point. You have proven yourself to be a fighter. You have pushed your way into everybody's business. You have disrupted this villa, and how. Everyone's pissed at you, so good job, Akriti."

'MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please' is available on MTV and JioCinema.