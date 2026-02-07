Suresh Babu unveils ‘Venkatramaiah Gari Taluka’ first look

The title poster and first look of the upcoming Telugu film Venkatramaiah Gari Taluka were officially unveiled by noted producer and President of the Telugu Film Chamber, Daggubati Suresh Babu, marking a promising beginning for the rural family drama. The film features veteran actors Muralidhar Goud and Sudha in pivotal roles, with Dinesh Kumar (of Jayamma Panchayathi fame) and Divija Prabhakar as the lead pair.

Directed by Satish Avala and produced by Komali Mahender Thotte and Somesh Saripalli under the Komali Creations banner, the film is set in a village backdrop and blends a tender love story with strong emotional themes rooted in parent-child relationships and father-son bonding. Described as a wholesome family entertainer, the narrative focuses on parental sacrifices and the responsibilities of children.

At the launch event, Suresh Babu praised the title and expressed confidence in the film’s emotional connect with audiences. Muralidhar Goud, who plays the titular role, said the project reflects deep parental struggles and values. Director Satish Avala compared the film’s soul to classics like Balagam and Sathamanam Bhavati, while producer Komali announced plans to release the film during the Ugadi festival, seeking audience support for its theatrical run.