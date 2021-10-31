Suriya and Bala to collaborate after two decades

Suriya and director Bala combination delivered memorable films like "Nandha" and "Pithamagan" in Kollywood. Now, the duo is all set to team up for another special film. Suriya announced the same officially on Twitter today.



Suriya shared a picture with Bala and his father Sivakumar on Twitter. He captioned it saying, "I am working with Bala again after 20 years. He trusts me more than I trust myself. I am starting a beautiful journey with my brother Bala, and with the blessings of my father."

Earlier, Suriya was also seen in a cameo role in Bala's 'Avan Ivan' starring Vishal and Arya in lead roles which is released as "Vadu-Vedu" in Telugu. Suriya was also planning to produce a film under Bala's direction. Both "Nanda" and "Pithamagan" are memorable hits in Suriya's career. A collaboration after 2 decades is certainly hiking the expectations on the project. The film's regular shoot will kick-start in December this year.



