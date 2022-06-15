Suriya Confirms His Cameo Appearance In Soorarai Potru Bollywood Remake

It is all known that Kollywood's ace actor Suriya bagged one of the biggest hits of his career with the Soorarai Potru movie. Being the biopic of GR Gopinath who was the founder of Simplify Air Deccan, the movie turned into a blockbuster and received many awards too. Now, this movie is being remade in Hindi and Khiladi star Akshay Kumar is stepping into the shoes of Suriya. From a few days, rumours were going around in Bollywood that Suriya will essay a cameo role in this movie and making them turn true, Suriya shared a pic with Akshay on social media and treated all his fans…



.@akshaykumar sir to see you as #VIR was nostalgic! @Sudha_Kongara can see our story beautifully coming alive again #Maara! Enjoyed every minute with team #SooraraiPottru Hindi in a brief cameo! @vikramix pic.twitter.com/ZNQNGQO2Fq — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 15, 2022

Both these ace actors looked great sitting under a plane and sported in classy appeals in all smiles.

The Soorarai Potru remake will also be directed by Sudha and is being produced by Suriya, Jyothika and Vikram Malhotra in association with the Abundantia Entertainment banner.

Earlier, the makers also dropped announcement image and shared their happiness through Twitter. "Thrilled and honoured to announce that we have joined hands with 2D Entertainment to remake the globally acclaimed #SooraraiPottru in Hindi. Extra special that Sudha Kongara, who directed the original, will helm the Hindi film as well! #PraiseTheBrave." The movie is all about the inspiring life journey of GR Gopinath who aimed to make the common people enjoy the plane ride at just Re. 1.

Soorarai Potru movie stood as one of the biggest hits and it was released on Amazon Prime due to the Covid-19 lockdown on November 12, 2020.

Thank you brother @Suriya_offl

Loving every moment shooting for the retelling of an inspirational story like #SooraraiPottru. And being in Chennai is all ♥️ despite our strict captain @Sudha_Kongara !@vikramix https://t.co/gVMZC11KzN — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 15, 2022



