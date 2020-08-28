Suriya hands over Rs 1.5 crore to Corona warriors

Ahead of the release of his own production ' Soorarai Potru', which has been sold for Rs 45 crore to Amazon Prime Video, Suriya had announced that he would donate Rs 5 crore to all those who had fought the coronavirus pandemic and made a notable difference to their neighbourhoods.

As a part of this donation, a sum of Rs one crore was distributed on Friday to Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), Rs 30 lakh to Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council and Rs 20 lakh to the South Indian Artiste's Association.

Though the move has been welcomed, there have been whispers that the Suriya family has been overstating the amounts received on their films, which includes that of his wife Jyothika's film 'Ponmagal Vandhal' released in May last. The first film to be released on OTT platform, it fetched the producer Rs 4.5 crore though there were talks it had received double the amount.

However, this time around, a cautious Suriya has been maintaining a low profile and has not been hyping his film due to be released all over the world on October 30. The fate of his adventure would chart a new course for many waiting in the wings, that is for sure.