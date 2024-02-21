Suriya kickstarts dubbing for ‘Kanguva’

The highly anticipated Kollywood film, "Kanguva," is generating significant excitement among audiences, thanks to the powerhouse combination of director Siruthai Shivai and lead actors Suriya and Disha Patani. The film, which has been eagerly awaited, recently marked a significant milestone in its production.

The makers of "Kanguva" have officially announced that Suriya has commenced the dubbing process for his character at the Aadnah Arts Studios in Chennai. To add to the anticipation surrounding the film, the production team shared intriguing stills from the dubbing session, providing a glimpse into the cinematic world they are crafting.

"Kanguva" is being produced on a grand scale through a collaboration between Studio Green and UV Creations, promising a visually spectacular and captivating cinematic experience. Adding to the film's allure is the musical brilliance of Devi Sri Prasad, enhancing the overall audio-visual appeal.

One notable aspect of "Kanguva" is its ambitious release plan, set to captivate audiences in 38 languages, including 3D and IMAX formats. While the official release date is yet to be finalized, the film's expansive language release strategy indicates a commitment to reaching a diverse and widespread audience. As the dubbing process begins and glimpses of the film emerge, fans and cinephiles are eagerly anticipating more updates on "Kanguva," heightening the excitement for this multi-lingual cinematic extravaganza.