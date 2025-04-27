Suriya’s ‘Retro’ gears up for release; Vijay Deverakonda graces grand pre-release event

Kollywood superstar Suriya is all set to thrill audiences with his upcoming film Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead. Produced under the 2D Entertainment banner by Suriya and Jyothika, the film is slated for a worldwide release on May 1. In Telugu states, Retro will be distributed by Sitara Entertainments.

A grand pre-release event was held at JRC Convention, Hyderabad, where popular actor Vijay Deverakonda attended as the chief guest. Speaking at the event, Vijay expressed his admiration for Suriya, recalling how films like Ghajini and Suriya Son of Krishnan deeply influenced him. He lauded Suriya’s contributions through the Agaram Foundation and wished Retro great success.

Suriya thanked the audience for their unwavering support, praising director Karthik Subbaraj’s unique storytelling and the music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. He also revealed plans for his next film with producer Naga Vamsi and director Venky Atluri. Suriya extended his wishes to Nani’s HIT-3 and Vijay’s upcoming film KINGDOM.

Director Venky Atluri shared how Suriya’s films inspired him to enter cinema, while producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi expressed excitement over bringing Retro to Telugu audiences. Lyricist KasarlaShyam, actor Karunakaran, and co-producer Kartikeyan Santhanam also shared their experiences, expressing gratitude for working with Suriya.

With immense excitement and support, Retro is poised for a grand release on May 1.








