Suriya’s‘Kanguva’announces release date; set to clash with Rajini’s ‘Vettaiyan’

After a series of underwhelming theatrical releases, Suriya is set to make a grand comeback with his upcoming film, "Kanguva." Directed by Siruthai Siva, this period action drama is centered around a past-life concept and stands as the most expensive project in Suriya’s illustrious career.

The promotional material released so far has garnered positive feedback, heightening anticipation among fans. Despite numerous updates from the production house, the lack of an official release date had left fans eager for more information. The wait is now over, as "Kanguva" is slated to hit cinemas on October 10th this year.

Adding to the excitement, "Kanguva" will share its release date with another highly anticipated film, Rajinikanth’s "Vettaiyan," directed by TJ Gnanavel. The simultaneous release of these two big-budget films is expected to create a significant buzz at the box office. However, industry insiders are curious to see if the clash will be averted to prevent potential impacts on their collections.

In "Kanguva," Suriya faces off against Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist, while Bollywood actress Disha Patani stars as the leading lady. The film is being produced collaboratively by Studio Green and UV Creations, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the showdown between "Kanguva" and "Vettaiyan," marking an exciting moment for Tamil cinema this October.







