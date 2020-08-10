The sad demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has proved to be a big blow to Telugu Rebel Star Prabhas of Baahubali fame. If a buzz that's being heard in filmnagar circles is any indication, then Prabhas has lost the chance of working in a big budget Bollywood movie. Even though Prabhas movies have been pan India and released simultaneously in all the languages including Hindi—Baahubali and even Saaho, this movie would have marked Prabhas's straight Hindi debut.

Apparently Prabhas was signed up by a huge production company for a Bollywood movie. But, as you are aware, things have turned topsy turvy after the sudden demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died by suicide at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

Apparently, a Bollywood producer was on his toes to produce a movie with Prabhas in the lead role. And by now you must have guessed the name of the Bollywood filmmaker we are talking about. Yes, we are referring to Bollywood's famous producer, Karan Johar who shares a good rapport with Telugu actor Prabhas. The telugu actor along with Rana and Rajamouli even appeared on Karan Johar's popular TV chat show Koffee With Karan.

In fact, the dubbed hindi version of the actor's magnum opus Baahubali was distributed by none other than Karan Johar. Karan had earned good money in this venture, and had also thrown a huge party when Prabhas visited Mumbai. Karan had expressed his desire to produce a Hindi movie for the sake of Prabhas and discussions in this regard had also taken place. But, Sushant's death seems to have changed the entire scenario and upset the plans of the producer.

We all know what happened to Producer and director Karan Johar after the demise of Sushant. He was not only humiliated and abused by the actor's fans but his morale too suffered a big jolt.

Kangana Ranaut led the campaign with a huge number of people backing her saying Sushant deathn must be treated as a murder as he died due to mistreatment by big production houses in Bollywood. She also accused Karan of Nepotism.

After all these developments, we hear Prabhas has maintained a distance from Bollywood as well as Karan Johar and has decided to confine himself to Tollywood. It remains to be seen when Prabhas will make his debut in Bollywood. Let's hope the case is solved and people in the industry let bygones be bygones and move on.