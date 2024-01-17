Suspense thriller flick ‘Fear’ gets a grand launch

The much-anticipated movie "Fear," featuring the stunning Vedika, was ceremoniously launched in Hyderabad, marking the commencement of a thrilling cinematic journey. Renowned producer AR Abhi, under the Dattatreya Media banner, is steering this project, with Sujatha Reddy serving as co-producer. Directed by Haritha Gogineni, "Fear" promises to be a suspenseful thriller, enriched with an engaging storyline. The opening pooja ceremony was graced by esteemed personalities, including actor Murali Mohan, who presented the script, and director Karunakaran, who sounded the clapboard. Notable figures such as Director TejaKakumanu, Hero Sohail, and others also attended as guests.

During the launch, heroine Vedika expressed her excitement about joining the "Fear" cast. She shared insights into the movie, highlighting its suspenseful and thrilling elements. Vedika, known for her roles in Telugu films like "Kanchana" and "Ruler," expressed enthusiasm for her character, emphasizing the emotional complexity it entails. Director Haritha Gogineni, thrilled to embark on this cinematic venture, emphasized the meticulous planning that went into the script over a year. Haritha praised Vedika's dedication and expressed confidence in creating a compelling film with the support of a talented team.

Producer AR Abhi, who is also Haritha's spouse, affirmed his confidence in her directorial capabilities, citing her successful work on "Lucky Laxman." He lauded the solid script of "Fear" and thanked Vedika for accepting the challenging role. Notably, Arvind Krishna, playing a special role in the film, expressed joy in being part of this venture and praised the team's commitment to delivering entertainment to the audience.

Arvind Krishna acknowledged the visionary storytelling of director Haritha, expressing happiness at the opportunity to work with Vedika and the esteemed cinematographer Andrew. Cinematographer I Andrew, who previously collaborated with producer Abhi on "Lucky Laxman," shared his enthusiasm for working on a suspense thriller. He hinted at experimenting with new lighting patterns and shots to enhance the visual experience for "Fear," making it a unique cinematic endeavor. With promises of guaranteed entertainment, exceptional performances, and creative craftsmanship, "Fear" is set to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative and visual prowess.