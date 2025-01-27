Live
Just In
Suspense thriller ‘Miss Terious’ wraps post-production; set for release
Miss Terious, a gripping Telugu suspense thriller directed by Mahi Komati Reddy, is gearing up for its much-anticipated release. The film, featuring an ensemble cast that includes Rohit Sahani (famous for his stint on Bigg Boss), Riya Kapoor, Abid Bhushan (grandson of the legendary actor Naga Bhushanam), and Meghana Rajput, has completed its post-production work. The audio launch is scheduled soon, followed by the film's release.
Produced by Ashley Creations and presented by Usha and Shivani, MissTerious promises to captivate audiences with a suspenseful narrative where each character is a potential suspect. Director Mahi Komati Reddy emphasized that the film’s visual storytelling gradually unravels clues, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats until the very end.
“The film will keep audiences guessing until its shocking twist, elevating the story and leaving viewers astonished,” Reddy shared, expressing his appreciation for the producer’s support in ensuring the film’s high production value.
Producer Jay Vallamdas, based in the USA, called MissTerious a “masterclass in storytelling,” highlighting how the film builds intrigue and suspense leading to a jaw-dropping climax. He also praised the collaboration with director Mahi Komati Reddy, noting the brilliant execution and complexity of the plot.
Music for the film, composed by ML Raja, adds to the experience, with melodious tracks that complement the film's thrilling atmosphere. The film also features a talented supporting cast, including Balraj Wadi, Rajamouli (of Jabardasth fame), Gaddam Naveen (also from Jabardasth), and Srinivas Bhogireddy, among others.