SV Krishna Reddy’s 43rd film ‘Vedavyas’ gets a grand opening

Veteran filmmaker SV Krishna Reddy, known for his blockbuster family entertainers, has launched his 43rd directorial venture Vedavyas at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. The grand ceremony saw the presence of stalwarts like Dil Raju, VV Vinayak, Anil Ravipudi, and Gemini Kiran.

Produced by businessman and Congress leader Kommuri Pratap Reddy under Sai Pragathi Films, with K. Atchi Reddy presenting, the film marks a unique milestone by introducing South Korean actress Jun Hyun Ji as the female lead. During the muhurtham, Dil Raju presented a bouquet to the actress, VV Vinayak sounded the clapboard, Anil Ravipudi directed the first shot, and Gemini Kiran switched on the camera.

Industry veterans including Murali Mohan, Ali, Saikumar, and Zubeda Ali graced the event. Guests praised Krishna Reddy’s legacy of wholesome cinema and expressed confidence that Vedavyas would follow suit. Dil Raju highlighted the director’s impact on Telugu cinema, while VV Vinayak and Anil Ravipudi lauded his energy and brand of storytelling.

Jun Hyun Ji expressed gratitude for being welcomed to Tollywood and said she feels privileged to debut in Indian cinema. SV Krishna Reddy, calling Vedavyas his dream project, promised a family entertainer laced with a strong social message.