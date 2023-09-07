Live
- What India Eats to Lead a Heart-Healthy Life: Food Trends in 2023
- G20 summit: Macron to arrive on Sep 9 on 2-day visit
- Asian Games: First batch of Indian athletes leaves for Hangzhou
- Asia Cup: All Indian batters have to come together to play amazing cricket and lift the Cup, says Harbhajan
- Asia Cup: If Chahal was playing in any other team, he would always be in the playing eleven, says Harbhajan
- ‘Kushi’ in OTT: This is when Vijay Deverakonda-starrer is making debut in OTTs
- ‘Rudram Kota’ to hit theatres on September 22
- ‘Swayambhu’ update: Nikhil flies off to Vietnam for gruelling training
- Career in music production, sound engineering
- Following the success of the pilot season, Nikon India announces the second season of ‘Unlock Your Passion’
Just In
‘Swayambhu’ update: Nikhil flies off to Vietnam for gruelling training
Hero Nikhil Siddhartha always tries to give his best for his movies. The actor who doesn’t like to be in his comfort zone pushes himself hard to play challenging roles.
Hero Nikhil Siddhartha always tries to give his best for his movies. The actor who doesn’t like to be in his comfort zone pushes himself hard to play challenging roles. He will be undergoing an incredible training session for his next Pan India film “Swayambhu.”
For films based on wars, an actor needs to be a thorough professional and learn every type of combat skill. So, to play a warrior in “Swayambhu” with panache, Nikhil flew off to Vietnam for a month-long gruelling training. He will receive training in weapons, martial arts, and horse riding. Some of the biggest stunt masters and teams in Saigon will be part of the team and train him for the action sequences for “Swayambhu.”
Nikhil will also undergo a physical makeover as well. The actor indeed looked flawless as a legendary warrior in the first look poster. It is definitely the most challenging role thus far for Nikhil.
Bharat Krishnamachari will direct the movie which marks the milestone 20th movie for Nikhil and also the most expensive one for the actor. Bhuvan and Sreekar will produce the movie under Pixel Studios with Tagore Madhu presenting it.
“Swayambhu” will be mounted with top technical standards. Manoj Paramahamsa helms the cinematography, while Ravi Basrur scores the music. M Prabhaharan is the production designer and the dialogues for the movie are provided by Vasudev Muneppagari.