‘Swayambhu’new poster grabs attention

Hero Nikhil recently flew off to Vietnam for a month-long gruelling training for his landmark 20th movie to be helmed by Bharat Krishnamachari. Bhuvan and Sreekar will produce the Pan India project under Pixel Studios with Tagore Madhu presenting it. Nikhil is taking training in weapons, martial arts, and horse riding, to play the role of a legendary warrior. He will be seen performing some unbelievable stunts in the movie that will have incredible war sequences.

The latest update is that scintillating beauty with an abundance of talent, Samyuktha who is riding high with back-to-back blockbusters comes on board to play the female lead opposite Nikhil in the movie which is going to be the most expensive one in the actor’s career. The makers released a new captivating poster featuring Samyuktha. We can see the idol of Samyuktha as a princess with heavy jewellery, in front of a big fort, and there’s a bird on the hand.

“Swayambhu” will be mounted with top technical standards. Manoj Paramahamsa helms the cinematography, while Ravi Basrur scores the music. M Prabhaharan is the production designer and the dialogues for the movie are by Vasudev Muneppagari.Nikhil who is undergoing a physical makeover looked flawless as a legendary warrior in the first look poster.







