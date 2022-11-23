Taapsee Pannu's Blurr Will Be A Direct OTT Release

Bollywood's ace actress Taapsee Pannu is all busy with a handful of movies. Along with being a busy bee as an actress, she also turned into a producer and launched her home banner 'Outside Films'. Through this banner, she bankrolled her own movie Blurr and off late, she announced the release date of this horror thriller and stated that it will be a direct OTT release…

Taapsee shared the new poster of the movie on her Instagram page and revealed the release date… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, she also wrote, "There's always more than what meets the eye! #BlurrOnZEE5 premieres 9th December. #Blurr #ZEE5 @gulshandevaiah78 #AjayBahl #PawanSony @zeestudiosofficial #OutsidersFilms @echelonproduction @itsvishalrana @pranjalnk @Pradeepjpsharma @manavdurga @zee5global".

So, Blurr movie will be streamed directly on Zee 5 OTT platform from 9th December, 2022!

This movie also has Gulshan Devaiah and was shot exclusively in Nainital. Being the remake of the Spanish thriller Julia's Eyes, the film revolves around a girl who slowly loses her eyesight while trying to solve the mysterious murder case of twin sisters.

Even Taapsee also spoke to the media earlier about her production venture and said, "I am thrilled to embark upon this new journey and diversify my love for cinema with my production house 'Outsiders Films'. Having my business ventures, management comes naturally to me. Hence, I always thought of setting my own production house. The audience and the industry have given me a lot of support and love over the 11 years of my career. With Outsiders Films, I aim to give back to the industry and empower talent who are looking for a breakthrough and come with no background like me. Pranjal and I together look forward to opening doors for new and fresh talents, both in front and behind the camera."

This movie is being directed by Ajay Bahl and is produced by Vishal Rana, Taapsee Pannu, Pranjal Khandhidiya, Tony D'Souza, Pradeep Sharma and Manav Durga under the Zee Studios and Outsider Films banners.