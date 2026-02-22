Taapsee’s remarks on south cinema sparks backlash

The South Indian film industry has once again found itself at the centre of controversy following comments made by Taapsee Pannu, who began her career in Telugu cinema before establishing herself as a prominent Bollywood star. The actress’s recent remarks, made during her appearance on Shubhankar Mishra Podcast while promoting her upcoming film Assi, have triggered widespread criticism and strong reactions from netizens.

During the interaction, Taapsee made allegations about certain practices in the South film industry, claiming that actresses are sometimes asked to wear padded innerwear for specific scenes. She further stated that heroines often face embarrassment on sets, as such instructions are allegedly conveyed in uncomfortable environments with limited female presence.

Her comments went further, as she alleged that South cinema is overly focused on the “navel show” concept, claiming that it is not restricted to songs alone but also embedded in storytelling and narrative structures. According to her, this obsession is more pronounced in South cinema than in Bollywood, where such portrayal is largely limited to item numbers and glamorous songs. Taapsee also mentioned that she often tried to understand the reasoning behind this creative approach among South filmmakers.

These statements quickly went viral on social media, sparking intense backlash. Many users questioned why Taapsee chose to work in multiple South Indian films if she had such negative experiences on sets. Several netizens accused her of following a familiar pattern, where actresses who build their careers in the South later shift to Bollywood and make critical remarks about the industry to gain attention and publicity.

Social media users also pointed out what they called “double standards,” highlighting how Bollywood cinema has its own history of objectifying female characters through glamorous song sequences and romantic visuals. Critics argued that selectively targeting South cinema while ignoring similar portrayals in Hindi films reflects bias and opportunism.

As the debate continues online, Taapsee’s remarks have reopened a larger conversation about representation, gender sensitivity, and creative responsibility across Indian film industries, with audiences demanding balanced discussions rather than sweeping generalisations.