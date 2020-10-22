Tamilrockers website Blocked Again, No More Movie Piracy?

The biggest menace that is eating into the profits of film producers in all states of the country is Piracy. The whole of film industry in India has become helpless in this regard despite leaving no stone unturned to stop this menace.



Indian movies, especially south Indian movies used to appear on the mobile phones within hours of their release, thanks to the leaked version of the movie by pirates.



As a result, many movie makers have suffered losses and producers were helpless unable to control or stop this daytime robbery.



A website by name Tamil Rockers who are infamous for their Cinema piracy had played spoil sport in the industry making Producers to suffer huge losses.



Producers had spent sleepless nights in trying to solve this recurring issues. We all know that although OTT is a recent phenomenon, till before corona lockdown, ticket sales would seal the fate of a movie.



We all know that the whole purpose will be defeated if the audience won't come to the theatres inspite of making a very good product.

Artists, technicians and Producers will be unable to survive if this state of affairs continue. Movies like Nata Sarvabhowma, KGF, and Pailwaan were among those that pirated. After Amazon Prime video lodged a complaint against Tamil Rockers, we hear that they have blocked that website. Though it is a sort of relief, it cannot be considered as a permanent solution as those culprits will open a new website in a new domain, which has happened several times before. Already Tamil Rockers have swallowed many movies causing heavy losses to the Producers.

All the attempts to suppress these wicked people have gone in vain. No amount of efforts from film industry people including Police agencies have yielded any positive results to stop Tamil Rockers from doing this wreched act. These people achieve their purpose through servers of different countries.



New movies will be available on Tamil Rockers website which was started in 2007. People download pirated videos from this website and watch movies. Tamil Rockers upload stolen and secretly recorded clips of popular TV shows, Serials, and Songs on their website which is a clear violation of copyrights.



Celebrities hesitate to speak about Tamil Rockers for they fear that their career will further get jeopardised. Tamil Rockers keep changing their sites whenever they are blocked. They notify users on twitter to update whenever they change their domain.



Besides, they have enough technical expertise to safeguard their website. Nobody knows who is the proprietor of this website. Though their income is estimated to be 90 lakhs, no official details have come to light.

