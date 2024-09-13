Live
- 'Coaches at Nehru stadium thought I was wasting my time', Para-athletics coach Satyapal reveals to PM Modi
- Parivartini Ekadashi 2024: Date, Rituals, and Auspicious Fasting Muhurat
- Asia Jewels Show 2024: A Glittering Affair to Remember
- Hindi Diwas 2024: Celebrating Writers in the Digital Age
- Grand HILIFE Jewels Exhibition Dates Announced
- Infinix Zero 40 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price, Specifications and Features
- Global VR headset shipments drop 4 pc in Q2, Meta leads
- ‘Call Me Bae’ review: Ananya Panday’s glamorous dive into privilege and self-discovery
- Three die as a loaded truck capsizes on a car
- Purandeshwari Commends Chandrababu for flood relief efforts, assures centre's support
Just In
Tara Sutaria’s retro glam look
Despite facing a string of box office disappointments since her debut in Student of the Year 2, Tara Sutaria continues to make waves with her impeccable fashion sense.
Despite facing a string of box office disappointments since her debut in Student of the Year 2, Tara Sutaria continues to make waves with her impeccable fashion sense. The actress recently turned heads with her latest social media post, where she rocked a retro leopard-print bikini, complemented by a feathered shrug and a vintage hairstyle. Her playful caption, “Stuck in gangsta’s paradise (and the 70’s),” perfectly captured the old-school vibe she was channeling.
While her acting career has hit a few roadblocks with no immediate film projects on the horizon, Tara’s glamorous presence remains undeniable. Her ability to keep the spotlight on her through her bold fashion choices ensures that she remains a notable figure in the entertainment industry. Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike continue to be captivated by her chic style and stunning looks.