Team ‘Hanu-Man’conveys Ganesh Chaturthi wishes with a brand-new poster

Creative Director Prasanth Varma’s first film from his Cinematic Universe “Hanu-Man” starring Teja Sajja is progressing with its post-production formalities. Given the movie will have some high-end VFX, the team is taking extreme care to offer the best cinematic experience to the audience across the globe. They became more cautious with the teaser receiving a thumping response in all languages.

Meanwhile, team “Hanu-Man” wished everyone a happy Ganesh Chaturthi. They kick-started the promotions by releasing a perfect poster that is full of festive vibes. TejaSajja appears in a traditional avatar and he is seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi festival with a huge crowd around him. The makers will come up with some exciting updates soon.

“Hanu-Man” will have a Pan World release in several Indian languages including Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and Japanese. The film is essentially set-up in an imaginary place called “Anjanadri”. Since the concept of the film is universal, it has the potential to do well across the globe.

AmrithaAiyer is the leading lady opposite TejaSajja in the movie, where Vinay Rai will be seen as the antagonist and VaralaxmiSarathkumar in a key role. K Niranjan Reddy of PrimeShow Entertainment is producing the movie prestigiously, while Smt Chaitanya presents it. Asrin Reddy is the executive producer, Venkat Kumar Jetty is the Line Producer and Kushal Reddy is the associate producer.

The cinematography for this magnum opus is by Shivendra, wherein the music is scored by the young and talented trio Gowrahari, Anudeep Dev and Krishna Saurabh. SrinagendhraTangala is the production designer. This most-awaited film will be hitting the screens for Sankranthi on January 12, 2024.







