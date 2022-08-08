Tees Maar Khan Trailer: Aadi Sai Kumar Showcases A Glimpse Of His Complete Entertainer…

Tollywood's young actor Aadi Sai Kumar is all busy with a handful of movies and is in the best phase of his career. At present, he is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs with the Tees Maar Khan movie. The title itself grabbed the attention and the trailer which is unveiled a couple of hours ago raised the expectations on the movie. Along with dropping the trailer, the makers also announced the release date and turned it into a special occasion!



Aadi Sai Kumar also shared the trailer on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

In the poster, he looked terrific as a police officer! Going with the trailer, he is first introduced as a student then rowdy and then as a Police officer. His family is also so lovely as has Poorna in the prominent role. Even the lead actress Payal Rajput looked lovely. But TMK's rivalry with the antagonist Anoop Thakur Singh also looked stylish and is seen using all his intelligence to lock the hero. But Aadi Sai Kumar rocked as a cop and challenges the villain in the trailer.

In the earlier released motion poster, he is introduced as SI Tees Maar Khan and showcased a glimpse of his action sequence!

Tees Maar Khan movie is directed by Kalyanji Gogana of Natakam fame. This film is bankrolled by Nagam Tirupathi Reddy under the Vision Cinemas banner. Young musician Sai Karthik scored the music while Bal Reddy handled the cinematography section! Glam doll Payal Rajput is roped in to play the lead actress role in this action entertainer.

This movie is all set to hit the big screens on 19th August, 2022…

Well, Aadi filled his kitty with a few interesting movies… He already announced Jungle, Kirathaka, Amaran in the city: Chapter 1 and Crazy fellow movies. Thus, he turned into a busy bee and is all set to entertain his fans with amazing movies! He is also part of Top Gear and CSI Sanatan movies.