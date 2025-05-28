Teja Sajja’s ‘Mirai’ teaser wows with mythical scale and stunning visuals

Superstar Teja Sajja, who rose to pan-India fame with HanuMan, is back with a far grander venture — Mirai. Produced by People Media Factory and directed by Karthik Gattamaneni, the teaser launched today has left audiences nationwide spellbound with its epic visuals, mytho-fantasy world, and gripping storyline.

The teaser opens with a prophetic voice announcing the birth of a destructive force in the Kali Yug era. Enter The Black Sword (Manoj Manchu), a dark antihero wielding deadly powers, set on a path of annihilation. But when gods don’t intervene, their weapon—Mirai—steps in. Teja plays an unlikely warrior, clutching a mystical wand and uncovering his destiny in a clash of light and darkness. This fresh, never-before-seen narrative promises an exhilarating ride.

Teja Sajja, acclaimed as India’s youngest Pan-India star, impresses with his powerful performance and high-risk stunts — including a jaw-dropping sequence atop a moving train. Manoj Manchu’s intense portrayal as the menacing villain adds thrilling tension. The teaser also hints at strong performances from Ritika Nayak, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu.

Director Karthik Gattamaneni’s vision combines epic storytelling with breathtaking visuals and meticulous character design. His cinematography and Gowra Hari’s energetic score elevate Mirai to a spectacular experience. The teaser’s striking final scene of monkeys bowing to Lord Ram delivers goosebumps.

Produced by the makers of Karthikeya 2 and Jaat, Mirai is a bold Pan-India project made on a controlled budget yet matching the scale of hundred-crore productions. Set for a global release in eight languages on September 5, in 2D and 3D, Mirai is poised to redefine Indian mytho-fantasy cinema.