Tejasswi Prakash revisits ‘Swaragini’ memories with Helly Shah

Mumbai: Popular television actress Tejasswi Prakash recently took a nostalgic walk down memory lane, fondly reliving her days from the hit television drama ‘Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur’. The actress shared a glimpse of her cherished moments from the show, which played a pivotal role in shaping her career.

Taking to Instagram, Tejasswi posted a series of throwback pictures from the set of ‘Swaragini’, featuring her co-stars Helly Shah, Varun Kapoor and Namish Taneja. Expressing her emotional connection with the show, she captioned the post, “2016 has my heart and it always will #swaragini”.

‘Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur’ revolved around the story of two estranged sisters who meet unexpectedly and decide to reunite their separated parents, hoping to rekindle their lost love. However, their mission takes an emotional turn as their own lives and relationships become increasingly complicated. The show struck a chord with audiences and enjoyed a strong fan following during its run.

For Tejasswi Prakash, ‘Swaragini’ proved to be a major turning point in her career. Her portrayal of Ragini earned her widespread recognition and established her as a household name in the television industry.

Tejasswi began her acting journey in 2012 with the thriller ‘2612’ and went on to play Dhara Vaishnav in the family drama ‘Sanskaar – Dharohar Apnon Ki’, opposite Jay Soni. She later appeared in the mystery drama ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’ and, following its conclusion, was recast as Diya Singh in ‘Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya’.

In 2018, she took on the role of Uruvi in the mythological series ‘Karn Sangini’, starring opposite Aashim Gulati. The following year, she was seen as Mishti Malhotra in ‘Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka’, further showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Apart from fiction shows, Tejasswi also made a mark in reality television. She made her reality TV debut with the stunt-based show ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and later participated in ‘Bigg Boss’, where she emerged as the winner after surviving seventeen weeks inside the house.

Following her ‘Bigg Boss’ victory, she was roped in as the lead for Ekta Kapoor’s popular supernatural franchise ‘Naagin’, where she played Pratha Gujral, a shape-shifting serpent, earning immense popularity among fans.

More recently, Tejasswi participated in the first season of ‘Celebrity MasterChef India’, finishing as the second runner-up. She is currently entertaining audiences with her appearance in ‘Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited’ season 3, continuing to expand her presence across genres and formats.