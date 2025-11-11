Telangana DCM Bhatti Vikramarka launches title poster for ‘Pithapuram lo’

Director Mahesh Chandra, known for his memorable film Preyasi Rave, is back with a new project titled Pithapuram Lo, carrying the tagline “Ala Modalaindi” (That’s How It Started). The film aims to blend emotional depth with a strong social message, continuing the director’s legacy of thought-provoking storytelling.

Featuring veteran actor Dr. Rajendra Prasad in a pivotal role, the film also stars Prudhvi Raj, Kedar Shankar, Manichandana, Sunny Akhil, Virat, Sai Praneeth, Sreelu, and Prathyusha. Produced by Dundigalla Balakrishna, Akula Suresh Patel, and FM Murali (Godari Kittayya) under the Mahesh Chandra Cinema Team banner, the film explores themes of family relationships and moral choices in the modern digital age.

The film’s title poster was unveiled by Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, who praised the concept, calling it “a message-oriented film that guides today’s youth on decision-making while valuing family bonds.”

Dr. Rajendra Prasad described Pithapuram Lo as a film with “a powerful message for society,” reminiscent of his acclaimed works like Aa Naluguru and Mee Sreyobhilashi. Prudhvi Raj added that the story, centered on three families, “serves as an eye-opener for today’s youth.”

Director Mahesh Chandra shared that Pithapuram Lo is a deeply personal project. The film, now in its final post-production phase, is slated for release next month.