Rashmika wishes everyone to welcome new year with love, gratitude

Actress Rashmika Mandanna ushered in the New Year with a warm and heartfelt note to her fans, fondly addressing them as her “lovelies.” Taking to Instagram Stories, the popular star shared a cheerful picture of herself, seated inside a vehicle and flashing a bright smile at the camera. Dressed casually in a sweater and oversized black-framed glasses, Rashmika radiated warmth and positivity.

Along with the image, she wrote a late New Year wish, urging everyone to begin 2026 with love and gratitude. Expressing her affection for her followers, the actress emphasized starting the year on a positive and thankful note, a message that resonated strongly with fans.

The New Year celebrations come amid Rashmika’s ongoing vacation in Rome. The actress has been sharing glimpses from her European getaway on social media, captioning her posts simply as “Rome so far..”. Some of the pictures also featured Vijay Deverakonda’s brother, actor Anand Deverakonda, further fuelling interest among fans.

On the professional front, Rashmika has an exciting lineup ahead. She will next be seen in the pan-India film Mysaa and also has Cocktail 2 in the pipeline. The actress had a busy 2025, appearing in multiple films including Chhaava, Sikandar, Kuberaa, Thamma, and The Girlfriend.

From historical action dramas to romantic comedies and experimental narratives, Rashmika continues to showcase her versatility across genres. As she steps into 2026 with gratitude and optimism, the actress remains one of the most sought-after stars in Indian cinema.