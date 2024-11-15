Telangana Issues Legal Notice to Diljit Dosanjh Ahead His Concert in Hyderabad

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh has received a legal notice from the Telangana government ahead of his Dil-Luminati concert in Hyderabad on Friday. The notice warns him not to perform songs that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence.

The complaint was filed by Panditrao Dharenavar, a professor from Chandigarh. He provided video evidence showing Dosanjh performing such songs during his concerts in Delhi on October 26 and 27.

The notice was issued on November 7 by the district welfare officer of Rangareddy district. It asked Dosanjh to avoid promoting harmful content in his concert. The notice also instructed him not to allow children on stage.

It cited World Health Organisation guidelines, stating that loud sounds above 120 decibels could be harmful to children.

In addition, the notice pointed out that concerts often involve loud sounds and flashing lights, both of which can be dangerous for children’s health.

Punjabi singers, including Dosanjh, have often been criticized for glorifying gun culture and violence in their songs.

In 2020, Sidhu Moosewala was booked for promoting gun violence in his song Sanju. In 2022, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann warned artists against promoting drugs and violence.

Despite the legal notice, Dosanjh’s concert is expected to attract over 20,000 people at the GMR Arena in Hyderabad.

The local police have been deployed for crowd control and safety.

Diljit arrived in Hyderabad on Wednesday and shared a video of his visit to Charminar, as well as a ride in an auto-rickshaw.