Telugu cinema eyes big second half after a flat start to 2025

As we close the first half of 2025, the Telugu film industry finds itself reflecting on a slow and underwhelming start. Despite a handful of successes, the overall box office performance has fallen short of expectations, with very few notable hits making their mark.

January began on a relatively positive note with Daaku Maharaaj and Sankranthiki Vasthunam performing well. February saw Thandel emerge as the sole success, followed by Court and MAD Square making some impact in March. April, however, had no hits to boast of. In May, HIT 3 and Single brought some relief, while June ended with a modest comeback thanks to Kuberaa and Kannappa.

Adding to the industry's woes, there were no major star-studded releases in the first half excluding Pongal releases. But all eyes are now on the months ahead, which promise a flurry of high-profile releases. Industry insiders and exhibitors are hopeful that the second half of the year will revive the Telugu film industry's fortunes.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set for a July 24 release, while Thammudu is confirmed for July 4. Kingdom, also expected in July, may shift to August. The Independence Day weekend will be crowded with War 2 and Coolie both eyeing August 14, followed by Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara on August 27.

September promises to be massive with OG, Akhanda 2, and Mirai scheduled. Vishwambhara may join the lineup in September or October. Finally, December will see Prabhas return with The Raja Saab on December 5.

