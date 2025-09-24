Telugu films in spotlight at 71st National Film Awards

Several Telugu filmmakers and artists brought pride to Tollywood at the 71st National Film Awards, bagging top honours across categories, including ‘Bhagavanth Kesari,’ ‘HanuMan,’ ‘Baby,’ ‘Balagam,’ and ‘Gandhi Tatha Chettu’

New Delhi The 71st National Film Awards ceremony was held in grandeur on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, celebrating the finest achievements in Indian cinema across languages.

President Droupadi Murmu conferred the prestigious awards to winners from various film industries, marking a proud moment for Indian cinema.

Telugu cinema too stood tall at the ceremony with several big wins. Director Anil Ravipudi and producer Sahu Garapati proudly received the Best Telugu Feature Film Award for Bhagavanth Kesari, a film that resonated deeply with audiences for its powerful storytelling and emotional core.

The blockbuster HanuMan continued its winning streak on national platforms, bagging two honours. Nandu and Prudhvi clinched the award for Best Stunt Choreography, while Jetty Venkat Kumar, Niranjan Reddy, and Prasanth Varma were recognised in the Best Film in AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comics) category, further cementing the film’s groundbreaking technical brilliance.

Musical talent from Telugu cinema also shone through. Lyricist Kasarla Shyam won the Best Lyrics Award for the soulful track Ooru Palletooru from Balagam, while PVNS Rohit took home the Best Male Playback Singer Award for Premistunna from Baby.

Adding to the pride, Writer-Director Sai Rajesh was honoured with the Best Screenplay Award for Baby, a film celebrated for its raw emotions and relatable narrative.

A heartwarming moment came when Sukriti Veni Bandreddi, daughter of director Sukumar, was named Best Child Artist for her natural performance in Gandhi Tatha Chettu.

The 71st National Film Awards not only highlighted the rich diversity of Indian cinema but also reaffirmed the creative strength of Telugu films on the national stage. With Mohanlal’s Dadasaheb Phalke honour and a string of Telugu victories, it was a day of immense pride for the industry and its admirers.

Bhagavanth Kesari: Awarded Best Telugu Film

Balakrishna’s action drama Bhagavanth Kesari was awarded the Best Telugu Film at the 71st National Film Awards in New Delhi on Tuesday. Film director Anil Ravipudi and producer Sahu Garapati received the honour from President Droupadi Murmu in a glittering function.

Bhagavanth Kesari was not only a commercial success but also struck an emotional chord with audiences through its strong focus on the empowerment of the girl child. Sreeleela and Kajal Aggarwal played pivotal roles.

Reacting to the achievement, the production house wrote on X: “A Moment of Glory. #BhagavanthKesari etches its name in history at the 71st National Awards, honoured as the Best Telugu Film. A proud moment for Telugu cinema and a shining milestone for the entire team.”