Telugu Original Series 'Sivarapalli' to Premiere on Prime Video on January 24

Prime Video, India’s leading streaming platform, has announced the premiere of its Telugu Original comedy-drama series Sivarapalli. Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Bhaskhar Maurya, the series is set to debut on January 24, exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories.

Sivarapalli tells the heartwarming and humorous story of Shyam, a young engineering graduate from Hyderabad who reluctantly accepts the role of a panchayat secretary in the remote village of Sivarapalli, Telangana. As Shyam navigates the quirks of rural life and its eccentric villagers, he embarks on a journey filled with comedy, challenges, and unexpected connections. The show’s eight episodes promise a blend of humor, charm, and emotional depth, capturing the vibrancy of village life.

The series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Rag Mayur, Muralidhar Goud, Rupa Lakshmi, Uday Gurrala, Sunny Palle, and Pavani Karanam. The recently released trailer offers a delightful glimpse into Shyam’s journey, showcasing his interactions with the village’s endearing characters and his attempts to adapt to a world far removed from the city life he knows.

Manish Menghani, Director – Content Licensing, Prime Video India, shared his excitement about the series, saying, “Sivarapalli seamlessly blends humor, old-world charm, and universal themes of purpose and belonging. We are thrilled to bring this heartfelt story to audiences in India and worldwide.”

Shreyansh Pandey, Head of Originals at TVF, added, “Collaborating with Prime Video to bring Sivarapalli to life has been an enriching journey. This series captures the essence of rural life with authenticity, humor, and warmth. It’s a story that resonates deeply with audiences by highlighting connection and resilience.”

Sivarapalli will be available in Telugu with English subtitles, offering viewers a slice-of-life narrative that celebrates the beauty and chaos of village life. The show promises to be a relatable and enduring tale, perfect for audiences across diverse cultures.