Telugu Remake Rights Of Kannada Movie Old Monk Sold

The usual trend in filmy circles is that producers buy the dubbing or remake rights of movies only after seeing the end product or after watching the market talk.

However, now we hear about the case of a movie whose remake and dubbing rights were bought by Telugu Producers soon after they came to know about the movie's content.

As per the buzz in Gandhinagar circles, the dubbing and remake rights of the Kannada movie "Old Monk" which is being directed by Shrini has been sold to Ramakrishna Nallam of "Clap board productions" and Ravi Kashyap of "Starwood productions".

The director Shrini himself who revealed about this deal said, "Usually, producers of other languages come forward to buy dubbing and remake rights of the movies only after the release of the movie or after the movie becomes a hit after the release. But it is very rare to hear of rights of movies getting sold during the making or shooting. But now I am happy that these rights are sold even after knowing that this project has no big stars but by just learning about the content of my movie."

Meanwhile, Shrini starrer "Birbal" movie is being remade in Telugu as " Thimmarasu". "Birbal" is getting remade in different languages after its success in Kannada. But Shrini thinks that the success of the movie "Birbal" might be one of the reasons for this early sale of "Old Monk" rights.