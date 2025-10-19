Telugu sports comedy ‘Patang’ locks Christmas 2025 release

The makers of Patang have officially announced that the film will release in theatres worldwide on December 25, 2025, coinciding with Christmas. The sports comedy, which revolves around the vibrant and competitive world of kite flying, promises a refreshing and first-of-its-kind concept in Telugu cinema.

Originally planned for a December 2024 release, the film was postponed to allow for extensive CG work and fine-tuning of visuals and narrative quality. The team confirmed that the post-production is now complete, and Patang is ready to take flight on the big screen.

Directed by PraneethPrattipati, the film marks his debut as a filmmaker and brings together a colorful ensemble cast. The film stars Preethi Pagadala, VamssiPujit, Pranav Kaushik, Anu Hassan, S.P. Charan, Vadlamani Srinivas, Vishnu Oi, and Sivanarayana in key roles. Each character adds flavor to the film’s backdrop, which is built around a local kite-flying championship filled with passion, humor, and emotional stakes.

Patang is produced by Vijay Sekhar Anne, Sampath Maka, Suresh Reddy Kothinti, and NaaniBandreddi under the banners of Cinematic Elements and Rishaan Cinemas. The team revealed that a leading production company will soon come on board as the presenter of the film, ensuring a wide release across major markets.

With its festive release date and fresh storyline, Patang is expected to appeal to families and youth alike. More promotional updates are expected soon as the film gears up for a grand Christmas release.