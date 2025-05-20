Live
Telugu thriller ‘M4M’ creates history with Cannes 2025 premiere
The Telugu film industry celebrated a proud moment at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival with the world premiere of ‘Motive for Murder (M4M)’, directed by Mohan Vadlapatla. The suspense thriller made its global debut with a red carpet screening at the prestigious PALAIS-C theatre on May 17th, drawing a packed international audience.
Director Mohan Vadlapatla and lead actress Jo Sharma (USA) represented the film on the global stage, walking the red carpet with elegance and confidence. The screening was met with enthusiastic applause and early critical acclaim, marking a significant milestone for Telugu cinema on an international platform.
Jo Sharma, gaining international recognition, wowed the media with her stylish presence in designer outfits from Dubai and Delhi, quickly earning attention as a rising fashion icon and promising actress.
Produced by Mohan Media Creations in collaboration with McWin Group USA, M4M stood out as the only Telugu-language film to be screened at Cannes this year. Its gripping murder-mystery narrative resonated with global audiences, reinforcing the international appeal of regional Indian storytelling.
The premiere was attended by luminaries from Hollywood, Bollywood, Tollywood, and the global film fraternity, who praised the film’s narrative depth and visual aesthetics.
M4M’s Cannes debut is a landmark achievement, as no Telugu film in recent years has featured in an official screening at the festival. With a theatrical release planned in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, the film stands as a proud emblem of regional cinema’s growing global stature.