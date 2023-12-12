Thalaivar170 is now 'Vettaiyan'

Superstar Rajinikanth created a storm at box-office with "Jailer." After the blockbuster with Nelson, the "Robo" actor joined hands with TJ Gnanavel of "Jai Bhim" fame. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh in crucial roles.

On the occasion of Thalaivar’s birthday today, the makers announced the title of the film. "Thalaivar 170" Is now titled as "Vettaiyan." The title is revealed with a small teaser which presents Rajinikanth in all his glory. The trademark mannerisms and swag of Rajini are included in this title teaser. Subaskaran is producing this prestigious project under the banner of Lyca Productions.

Anirudh Ravichander who gave energetic album to Superstar with "Jailer" Is crooning the ttunes of "Vettaiyan". GM Sundar, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Ramesh Thilak, and Rakshan are also part of this project.