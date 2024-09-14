‘Thalaivettiyaan Paalayam’ trailer marks a warm, feel-good slice of life

The long-awaited Tamil Original slice-of-life series ThalaivettiyaanPaalayam finally got its trailer on Friday, and it is sure to set the audiences' pulses in rhythm with a delightful mix of heartwarming moments and humor. Set against the backdrop of a rural Tamil Nadu village, this promises unique blends of comedy and drama.

Director Naga was abuzz with words of praise as he approved the project. ''ThalaivettiyaanPaalayam'' is a narrative film about life in the countryside-a film that will have mature humour flow hand in hand with this sacred theme of community and tradition. Working with such a talented cast and crew has really added a lot to the story.

Balakumaran Murugesan has written this eight-episode series produced by Viral Fever. The life of a teenage city boy in the unfamiliar ThalaivettiyaanPaalayam is extremely challenging for him. Niyathi, Devadarshini, Paul Raj, Chetan Kadambi, and Anand Sami and Abishek Kumar play considerable roles in it.

Working on ThalaivettiyaanPaalayam has been an incredible journey, says the leading man from this city. Being under Naga sir's direction has been a tremendous learning experience. The character that the lad plays has to be suddenly pulled out of a comfort zone and pushed into a world so variously contrasting from what he used to be in.

Chetan Kadambi, who essayed Meenakshi Sundaram, says, "I found the character highly relatable. It is an amorphous mix of humour and emotional depth that allows me to experience such a wide range of feelings. This project is even more special for me because I get to work alongside my wife and daughter.".

Devadarshini, who played the role of Meenakshi Devi said, "Acting out Meenakshi Devi was a great opportunity for me to portray a character that is committed to her family and filled with duty. It is that humor and those unexpected twists about her that make her stand out.".