'Thalaivi' team unveils the character look of MGR

On the occasion of 103rd birthday anniversary of Late Former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, the first look of his character played by Aravind Swami in 'Thalaivi' has been unveiled. The makers of this film feel that it's the right occasion to extend their heartiest tribute to the legend, who has been one of the strongest pillars of gifting Tamil Nadu with 'Golden Era' in many aspects.

Vijay, director of the film says, "As I have said before, it's an honour for me to be getting an opportunity to direct a film like Thalaivi. To delve into the lives of legends, who have shaped Tamil Nadu in a greater way of what it is today is an amazing experience. But what has been a blend of exciting and challenging process was the casting of artistes to essay these gigantic roles. In particular, after Kangana Ranaut was brought onboard for the character of honourable former Late CM Jayalalitha, we had to consider several artistes for the role of honourable MGR.





Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope u like it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/LjnN6Ybwrw — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) January 17, 2020





Finally, we felt Arvind Swami would befittingly look perfect. In simple words, we are now completely drenched in extreme astonishment to find him give immense life to the legendary character. Apart from our inputs, he spent sumptuous time and energy in getting to know more deeply about the legend's life. Of course, MGR is still the most loved leader of zillions or else how would he become the only actor to be the recipient of Bharat Ratna Award. So, it's been a journey of intense dedication for all of us in team to pictorially represent his adorable deeds in celluloid version.



Produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R singh for Vibri Motion Pictures in association with Karma Media & Entertainment, 'Thalaivi' will have its worldwide release on June 26, 2020.