Thalaivi Will Bring Back Madhoo-Arvind Swamy Chemistry

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut starrer "Thalaivi" the Biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Kollywood actor Late Jayalalithaa is arousing the curiosity at every step of its production. it is creating more buzz especially in the matter of selection of the movie's star cast.

The movie, which is already studded with Star actors will have the entry of one more senior artist, as per latest buzz. Madhoo of Roja film fame will be taking up the role of MGR's wife Janaki' Ramachandran.

This was shared by Madhoo herself in an interview with a leading English tabloid. "I have not met Janakiamma but had met Jayalalithaa. I received state award for my acting in Roja from her. While receiving the award, the late actor had said that she liked my performance in Roja," recalls Madhoo.

Tamil actor Arvind Swamy will enact the role of MGR in the Biopic. Madhoo will be sharing screen space with Arvind Swamy again. It is worth mentioning that the Madhoo-Arvind chemistry in Roja had set the screen on fire.

Madhoo said that the director of this Biopic has studied the character of MGR's wife very deeply and added that one particular aspect has inspired her to happily portray that role very well.

MGR was a famous actor in kollywood. He had married Janaki. During this phase Jayalalitha stepped into movies and was very close to MGR. As the days passed, the pair acted in plenty of movies together. They were one of the famous pairs in the Tamil film industry in those days.

There were many speculations and rumours about their relationship. We can see some more characters in this movie like ex chief minister Karunanidhi, Shoban Babu, and Jaya's trusted aide Sasikala.

Prakash Raj will portray the character of Karunanidhi and Poorna will be seen as Sasikala. Jishu Sen Gupta will be portraying the role of Shoban Babu. The movie will be helmed by A L Vijay and will be made in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages.

The team has released the first look of MGR poster on the occasion of MGR's birthday. We hear that Arvind Swamy is paying full justice to this role. Fans are spellbound after seeing the first look poster of MGR.

The MGR character is a pivotal one and the buzz is that he is literally living the role by getting into the skin of the character. The team has given his hairstyle and costume a retro look which reminds us of the superstar of yesteryears.

The MGR-Jayalalitha duo had worked together in more than 28 hit movies between 1965-1973 and the jodi was most popular among the Tamil audience in those days.

As both of them were in cinema and political fields together, this pair of characters will be the prominent attraction in the ensuing biopic. The Jaya biopic movie will be produced by Vishnuvardhan Induri and "Thalaivi' is likely to hit the screens on June 26. Meanwhile, some Netizens had trolled Kangana after seeing her makeup and costume in the teaser lstating that Kangana won't suit the Jayalalitha character. But Kangana's sister had rubbished and rebuffed their statements by posting a mute video of the hard preparations Kangana Ranaut was making to enact the role.