‘Thalapathy 67’ with Lokesh Kanagaraj titled ‘LEO’

The suspense over the title of Thalapathy Vijay's much-talked-about 67th movie is finally over. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial tentatively titled 'Thalapathy67' finally has an official name 'LEO,' the makers announced.

The makers have released the title promo which is grand and befits a Vijay-starrer. Introducing the viewers to some heart-throbbing visuals of Vijay, 'LEO' promises yet another masterpiece from the house of 7 Screen Studio.

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is playing the antagonist and Trisha Krishnan will be seen as the love interest of Vijay. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is produced by SS Lalit Kumar.