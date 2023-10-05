Thalapathy Vijay, Lokesh Kanagaraj, 7 Screen Studio’s 'Leo' Theatrical Trailer Launched

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's much-awaited crazy project- Leo is gearing up for release on October 19th for Dussehra. The movie is already making enough noise with its impressive promos. Today, they came up with the theatrical trailer of the movie.

The trailer transports us to the universe of Leo. It begins with an interesting conversation about a psycho killer. Along with the dreaded serial killer, Arjun and Sanjay Dutt who are the other antagonists in the film are after Parthi (Vijay). The twist in the tale is that the gangsters are actually looking for Leo who looks like Parthi. What’s the connection between these two characters?

Vijay is exceptional in two different avatars- an innocent family man Parthi and a badass Leo. Sanjay Dutt is brutish, whereas Arjun makes his presence felt. Trisha Krishnan also appeared in the trailer.

Lokesh Kanagaraj spellbinds with his unique and remarkable storytelling. Manoj Paramahamsa’s cinematography is top-notch, while Anirudh Ravichander’s pulsating background score amplifies the visuals.

The film produced by S S Lalit Kumar of 7 Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy has a stellar cast. Trisha Krishnan played Vijay’s wife, while Priya Anand, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Matthew Thomas, and Sandy Master are the other prominent cast.

Philomin Raj takes care of editing and N. Sathees Kumar is the art director. Ramkumar Balasubramanian is the Executive Producer.

Cast: Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Priya Anand, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, and Sandy Master

Technical Crew:

Writer, Director: Lokesh Kanagaraj

Producer: S S Lalit Kumar

Banner: 7 Screen Studio

Co-producer: Jagadish Palanisamy

Music: Anirudh Ravichander

DOP: Manoj Paramahamsa

Action: Anbariv

Editing: Philomin Raj

Art: N. Sathees Kumar

Choreography: Dinesh

Dialogue writers: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Rathna Kumar & Deeraj Vaidy

Executive Producer: Ramkumar Balasubramanian.

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar