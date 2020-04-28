Thalapathy Vijay's Master Pre-Release Business

Thalapathy Vijay is looking forward to the release of his upcoming movie Master, which is also a hugely awaited movie in Kollywood. The makers had locked April 9 as the release date of the movie. However, the makers had to postpone the release of the movie due to the shutdown of theatres caused by coronavirus lockdown.

The post-production works of Master is progressing at a brisk pace and we hear the movie is almost ready to go for Censor Board screening. The latest we hear is that the movie has been sold to distributors too for a whopping sum. If a report doing the rounds on social media is any indication, then the pre-release business of Master is said to be a whopping Rs 200 crores.

Master stars Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, whose last outing Kaithi starring Karthi was a box office hit and was also dubbed into several other languages. The movie will release in theatres after the lockdown ends.