Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘The GOAT’ enters post-production phase: Excitement mounts
Renowned Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay is all set to dazzle audiences once again with his upcoming project, "The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT)", directed by Venkatesh Prabhu. With the film generating considerable buzz, fans are in for a treat as the production team drops a major update.
Producer Archana Kalpathi took to her Instagram Story to confirm that post-production activities have officially kicked off. The latest reports suggest that the team is currently working on de-aging sequences and completing some remaining patchwork shooting. With significant investments in cutting-edge visual effects, "The GOAT" promises to push boundaries and deliver an enthralling cinematic experience.
Apart from Vijay, the film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Meenakshi Choudhary as his love interest, alongside Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Yogibabu, VTV Ganesh, Ajmal Amir, Mic Mohan, Vaibhav, Premgi, Ajay Raj, and Aravind Akash in pivotal roles.
Under the esteemed banner of AGS Entertainment and helmed by producers Archana Kalpathi, Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh, "The GOAT" is set to deliver a captivating soundtrack composed by the acclaimed Yuvan Shankar Raja. Fans can stay tuned for further updates on this highly anticipated cinematic venture, as excitement continues to mount ahead of its release.