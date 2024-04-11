Thalapathy’s ‘The Greatest of All Time’ locks release date

Thalapathy Vijay, one of Tamil cinema's most celebrated actors, is set to enthrall audiences once again with his upcoming film, "The Greatest of All Time." Directed by Venkatesh Prabhu, popularly known as Venkat Prabhu, and featuring Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead, the film has been generating buzz since its inception. Now, the eagerly awaited project has taken another significant step forward with the announcement of its release date.

Marking September 5, 2024, on the calendar, the makers have unveiled a captivating poster to announce the film's arrival. The poster exudes grandeur and intrigue, setting the stage for what promises to be a cinematic spectacle. Moreover, "The Greatest of All Time" is not just restricted to Tamil audiences; it will also be released in Telugu and Hindi, expanding its reach to a wider audience base.

Produced by Archana Kalpathi, Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh under the prestigious AGS Entertainment banner, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Meenakshi Chaudhary, the movie features seasoned actors such as Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Yogibabu, VTV Ganesh, Ajmal Amir, Mic Mohan, Vaibhav, Premgi, Ajay Raj, and Aravind Akash in pivotal roles.

Adding to the excitement is the musical prowess of the talented composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is entrusted with crafting the film's soundtrack. Known for his ability to create soul-stirring melodies and electrifying background scores, Yuvan Shankar Raja's involvement raises anticipation for the film's music.

As the release date draws closer, fans eagerly anticipate more updates and insights into this highly anticipated project. With Thalapathy Vijay leading the charge, supported by a stellar cast and crew, "The Greatest of All Time" promises to be a cinematic extravaganza that will captivate audiences across languages and regions.









