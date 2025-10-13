Thaman introduces Mishra Brothers’ magic

‘God of the Masses’ Nandamuri Balakrishna and blockbuster director Boyapati Srinu’s dynamic and powerful fourth collaboration, the much-awaited high-octane sequel ‘Akhanda 2: Tandavam’, is in the final stages of post-production. Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta are ambitiously producing this project under the banner 14 Reels Plus, with M Tejaswini Nandamuri proudly presenting it. The already released teaser of ‘Akhanda 2’ has created a huge buzz and enthralled fans.

Sensational composer Thaman has recently begun the background score for ‘Akhanda 2’. Brothers Pandit Shravan Mishra and Pandit Atul Mishra, known for their mesmerizing recitation of Sanskrit verses, are making their debut in the film industry with this project.

In the background score composed by Thaman, the Mishra brothers will enchant audiences with powerful Sanskrit verses and Vedic mantras, promising to give goosebumps and elevate the spiritual intensity of the film. Thaman’s high-voltage score is set to deliver an electrifying cinematic experience.

Samyukta plays the lead role in the film, while Aadhi Pinisetty portrays a powerful character. Harshali Malhotra will be seen in a crucial role.

C. Ramprasad and Santosh D. Detake are handling cinematography, while Tammiraju serves as the editor and AS Prakash as the art director.

Backed by a powerhouse team and immense expectations, ‘Akhanda 2: Tandavam’ is poised to deliver a grand blend of spirituality, action, and visual splendor. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on December 5, 2025.