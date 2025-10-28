Live
Thamma Box Office Collection Day 8: Earns ₹96.07 Crore, Close to ₹100 Crore
Highlights
Thamma earns ₹96.07 crore in 8 days. Read the latest box office update and city-wise details in simple English.
The movie Thamma continues to do well in theatres. It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal, and Varun Dhawan.
First Week Report
Thamma earned about ₹95.60 crore in its first week. The movie opened strong but slowed down after Monday.
Day 8 Collection
On October 28, 2025, Thamma made around ₹0.47 crore, taking its total to ₹96.07 crore. The film had about 7.87% Hindi occupancy. It did best in Chennai (16%), followed by Delhi NCR (10%) and Mumbai (9%).
Overall Report
Thamma’s total is now ₹96.07 crore. It may cross ₹100 crore soon. Collections dropped during weekdays but may rise again over the weekend.
