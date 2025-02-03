‘Thandel Jatara’ eventcreates waves as team gears up for release

The grand pre-release event, 'Tandel' Jatara, set the stage for the much-anticipated film starring Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and presented by Allu Aravind, the film is produced by Bunny Vasu under the Geetha Arts banner. The film is set to hit screens worldwide on February 7, with the event featuring Sandeep Reddy Vanga as the chief guest, adding to the excitement.

Addressing the event, Naga Chaitanya expressed his gratitude to the team, calling 'Tandel' a special film in his career. He credited Bunny Vasu and Chandoo Mondeti for trusting him with the challenging role. He also acknowledged the fishermen of Srikakulam, who helped him understand his character. He thanked Sai Pallavi, calling her a wonderful actress, and Devi Sri Prasad, who composed chartbuster music.

Sai Pallavi lauded Devi Sri Prasad’s energetic compositions and praised the film's cinematography by Shyam Dutt. She described the project as a passion-driven venture under Geetha Arts and appreciated Naga Chaitanya’s dedication to his role.

Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga praised the chemistry between Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, predicting that 'Thandel' would be a feast for Akkineni fans. He recalled his admiration for Chaitanya since his work on 'Majili' and expressed confidence in the film’s emotional depth.

Allu Aravind expressed his confidence in the film’s success, urging fans to watch it in theaters on February 7.Bunny Vasu called 'Thandel' his highest-budget film and a turning point in Chaitanya’s career.Devi Sri Prasad praised the team’s dedication, ensuring the film’s music will be a chartbuster.Dil Raju hailed the film’s strong storytelling and expressed faith in ChandooMondeti’s direction.Lyricist Jonnavithula described his devotional song in the film as a timeless composition.

With immense buzz and strong backing from the industry, 'Tandel' is all set to make waves at the box office. Fans can mark their calendars for February 7 to witness this intense and emotional tale unfold on the big screen.



