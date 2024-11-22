‘Thandel’ kickstarts musical journey with ‘Bujji Thalli;’ win hearts

The romantic action drama Thandel, starring Yuva Samrat Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, has kickstarted its musical promotions with the release of its first lyrical video, Bujji Thalli. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, known for his mastery in portraying heartfelt love stories, the song beautifully captures the emotional essence of the lead pair’s journey.

Composed by Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad, Bujji Thalli is a soothing melody that weaves magic into the narrative. Devi Sri Prasad's signature touch is evident as the song enchants listeners with its heartfelt composition. The lyrics, written by Sreemani, mirror the protagonist’s emotions as he consoles his distressed partner, while Javed Ali’s soulful voice elevates the song’s emotional resonance.

The lyrical video showcases stunning visuals and the undeniable chemistry between Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, bringing their love story to life. Set against picturesque backdrops, the video provides glimpses of their characters’ connection, making the song even more captivating. The heartwarming chemistry between the leads is sure to leave fans enthralled.

Produced by Bunny Vas under the prestigious Geetha Arts banner and presented by Allu Aravind, Thandel is inspired by real-life events from the village of D Matchilesam in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district.

With Shamdat handling cinematography, National Award-winning editor Naveen Nooli at the helm, and Srinagendra Tangala leading the art department, the film promises technical brilliance.