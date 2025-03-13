‘Thandel’shines on Netflix charts

Naga Chaitanya’s latest film, Thandel, has emerged as a career milestone, becoming his first-ever ₹100 crore grosser worldwide. Despite facing challenges, the film proved its box office resilience, turning out to be a commercial hit and ensuring profits for all stakeholders.

However, the success story of Thandel did not end in theaters. The film made its digital debut on Netflix last Friday and has taken the platform by storm. Within days, it topped the streaming charts, becoming a trending title across various regions. Audiences worldwide have connected with its universal themes of love, courage, and resilience, extending its popularity far beyond the box office.

Naga Chaitanya’s dedication to his role was evident in his meticulously crafted look, body language, and dialect, earning him widespread praise. Sai Pallavi also delivered a powerful performance, and their on-screen chemistry was one of the film’s highlights.

Under Chandoo Mondeti’s direction, Thandel struck a perfect balance between love, action, and drama, keeping viewers engaged throughout. Adding to its appeal, Devi Sri Prasad’s music has gained renewed popularity on digital platforms, further amplifying the film’s reach.

Presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Bunny Vasu under Geetha Arts, Thandel has successfully transitioned from the big screen to the streaming space, where it is set to dominate audiences for a long time.















