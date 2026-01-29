‘The 50’ reminds Hamid Barkzi of ‘Squid Game’, but he says it’s safer

Mumbai: Reality television personality Hamid Barkzi has expressed his excitement about joining the upcoming Indian reality series The 50, saying the show gives him strong Squid Game vibes — but with no bullets involved. The 50 is set to premiere on Colours TV and JioHotstar from 1 February 2026 and promises an unprecedented format in Indian reality TV.

Barkzi, known for his wins on Roadies Revolution and Splitsvilla 14, spoke about the challenges ahead as the competition brings together 50 celebrities in a strategic, high-stakes environment. While the format has drawn comparisons to the global hit Squid Game due to its large scale and competitive intensity, Barkzi was quick to clarify that the show is about strategy and endurance, not life-or-death stakes.

“In The 50, it definitely feels like Squid Game — but here there are no bullets,” Barkzi said, laughing as he described the show’s elaborate set and gameplay. He added that navigating alliances and strategy among 50 contestants will be a unique challenge compared to his previous reality show experiences.

The 50 is based on the international format Les Cinquante and features a diverse mix of actors, influencers and reality stars competing in tasks designed to test their mental and social game skills. The grand palace where contestants will live and compete has been unveiled in promotional materials, further fuelling public interest.

Barkzi’s participation follows reports confirming several other well-known names on the contestant list, including Siwet Tomar, Karan Patel and Mr. Faisu, promising a competitive and star-studded run.

As the premiere approaches, viewers can expect strategic gameplay, shifting alliances and intense competition, all set against the unique backdrop of The 50.