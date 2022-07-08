The 'Akdi Pakdi' Promo From Vijay And Ananya's Liger Movie Is Out…

Tollywood's ace actor Vijay Devarakonda's Liger is all trending on social media… Well, as this movie is the most awaited ones of this season, the makers are also leaving no occasion in creating a buzz. After dropping the stunning poster of Vijay now they are all set to release the peppy song "Akdi Pakdi…". Ahead of it, they dropped the promo of it and showcased how our dear Rowdy actor and glam doll Ananya Pandey shook their legs on the dance floor.



Vijay, Ananya and Charmmee shared the promo of the song on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Sharing the song, he also wrote, "Lets go Boyyyysssss!!! Full. All out. Mass Here's #AKDIPAKDI Promo Song Releasing on 11th July @ 4:00 PM #Liger #LigerOnAug25th".

Going with the promo, Vijay and Ananya are seen in complete western appeals and are seen dancing in a pub for this awesome dance number! The complete song will be released on 11th July @ 4 PM!

Speaking about the Liger movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. This movie also has Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Shah Emtiaj, Vishu Reddy, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin in the prominent roles. Well, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Liger movie is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages!

Vijay Devarakonda flew also underwent intense training in Thailand to best fit the bill for the MME boxer role in this sports drama! Liger will be out in the next year i.e on 25th August, 2022!

The director and actor Puri and Vijay also announced their next movie Jana Gana Mana recently… Vijay will essay the role of a soldier in this army-plot movie and this is Puri Jagannad's dream project. Thus it is being made on a high-budget!