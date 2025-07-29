The Fantastic Four India Box Office Report: ₹21.79 Cr in 4 Days, Drops on Monday
Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps earned ₹21.79 crore in 4 days at the Indian box office. Despite a strong weekend, collections fell sharply on Monday. Global earnings remain strong at $218 million.
Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps had a strong weekend in India but saw a sharp drop on Monday:
- Friday (Day 1): ₹5.5 crore
- Saturday (Day 2): ₹7.35 crore
- Sunday (Day 3): ₹7.25 crore
- Monday (Day 4): ₹1.66 crore
Total India Collection (4 Days): ₹21.79 crore (approx.)
The big drop on Monday suggests that the film may struggle to hold audience interest during the week.
Competition in India
The film is facing tough competition:
- 'Saiyaara' (Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda) is still going strong with over ₹250 crore already collected.
- 'Mahavatar Narsimha', an animated mythological movie, had a ₹20 crore opening weekend.
These movies are pulling audiences away from The Fantastic Four in India.
International Collection
Globally, the film is doing very well:
- North America: $118 million
- International markets: $100 million
- Worldwide total (opening): $218 million
This makes it the 4th biggest global opening of 2025, after A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch, and Superman.
The film’s global success is clear, but in India, its future depends on weekday collections and how well it can compete with strong local hits.
