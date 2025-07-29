  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Entertainment

The Fantastic Four India Box Office Report: ₹21.79 Cr in 4 Days, Drops on Monday

The Fantastic Four India Box Office Report: ₹21.79 Cr in 4 Days, Drops on Monday
x

The Fantastic Four India Box Office Report: ₹21.79 Cr in 4 Days, Drops on Monday

Highlights

Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps earned ₹21.79 crore in 4 days at the Indian box office. Despite a strong weekend, collections fell sharply on Monday. Global earnings remain strong at $218 million.

Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps had a strong weekend in India but saw a sharp drop on Monday:

  • Friday (Day 1): ₹5.5 crore
  • Saturday (Day 2): ₹7.35 crore
  • Sunday (Day 3): ₹7.25 crore
  • Monday (Day 4): ₹1.66 crore

Total India Collection (4 Days): ₹21.79 crore (approx.)

The big drop on Monday suggests that the film may struggle to hold audience interest during the week.

Competition in India

The film is facing tough competition:

  • 'Saiyaara' (Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda) is still going strong with over ₹250 crore already collected.
  • 'Mahavatar Narsimha', an animated mythological movie, had a ₹20 crore opening weekend.

These movies are pulling audiences away from The Fantastic Four in India.

International Collection

Globally, the film is doing very well:

  • North America: $118 million
  • International markets: $100 million
  • Worldwide total (opening): $218 million

This makes it the 4th biggest global opening of 2025, after A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch, and Superman.

The film’s global success is clear, but in India, its future depends on weekday collections and how well it can compete with strong local hits.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick