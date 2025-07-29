The Fantastic Four India Box Office Report: ₹21.79 Cr in 4 Days, Drops on Monday

Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps had a strong weekend in India but saw a sharp drop on Monday:

Friday (Day 1): ₹5.5 crore

Saturday (Day 2): ₹7.35 crore

Sunday (Day 3): ₹7.25 crore

Monday (Day 4): ₹1.66 crore

Total India Collection (4 Days): ₹21.79 crore (approx.)

The big drop on Monday suggests that the film may struggle to hold audience interest during the week.

Competition in India

The film is facing tough competition:

'Saiyaara' (Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda) is still going strong with over ₹250 crore already collected.

'Mahavatar Narsimha', an animated mythological movie, had a ₹20 crore opening weekend.

These movies are pulling audiences away from The Fantastic Four in India.

International Collection

Globally, the film is doing very well:

North America: $118 million

International markets: $100 million

Worldwide total (opening): $218 million

This makes it the 4th biggest global opening of 2025, after A Minecraft Movie, Lilo & Stitch, and Superman.

The film’s global success is clear, but in India, its future depends on weekday collections and how well it can compete with strong local hits.