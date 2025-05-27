‘The Fire of Sindoor’ book chronicles India’s Operation Sindoor with precision and heart

As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to simmer, a powerful new nonfiction work is set to shine a light on a pivotal moment in this enduring conflict. The Fire of Sindoor: India’s Strike Against Terror, co-authored by Roshan Bhondekar and NiloyChattaraj, will be released soon by Write India Publishers in Ahmedabad. The book offers an in-depth look at Operation Sindoor—India’s surgical strikes carried out on May 7, 2025—in retaliation to the deadly Pahalgam terrorist attack just weeks earlier.

Opening with the April 22, 2025 attack that left 26 civilians dead in Kashmir, the book charts the rapid escalation that followed. Attributed to terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen, the attack spurred India into launching a well-coordinated strike across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Through The Fire of Sindoor, the authors present a detailed timeline of events, from intelligence gathering and planning to the use of sophisticated weaponry like BrahMos and SCALP missiles in targeting nine strategic terror hubs in areas such as Bahawalpur and Muridke.

The book’s title takes inspiration from sindoor—vermilion powder symbolizing justice and sacrifice in Indian tradition—and pays tribute to the Indian Armed Forces and the victims of terrorism. But beyond military might, the book also delves into the emotional and human side of the story. Drawing from anonymized accounts of soldiers, intelligence operatives, and civilians from PoJK, the authors aim to paint a fuller picture of the costs and consequences of conflict.

What sets The Fire of Sindoor apart is its research-driven, balanced perspective. Bhondekar and Chattaraj offer a nuanced account of India’s strategic intent, Pakistan’s reaction, and the global diplomatic ripples that followed. They reference international media, expert interviews, and defense briefings, presenting a multifaceted view that goes beyond jingoism. The book also critiques media portrayals and the role public sentiment plays in shaping national narratives.

Roshan Bhondekar, known for his award-winning short films and optimistic storytelling, joins forces with Niloy Chattaraj, an expert in electronic warfare communication. Together, they blend narrative flair with technical precision. Their decision to donate all royalties to Indian NGOs for orphaned children adds a humanitarian dimension to their work.

In a saturated market of South Asian military and political literature, The Fire of Sindoor stands out for its combination of depth, objectivity, and compassion. It invites readers—both in India and abroad—to reflect on the high stakes of modern warfare, the weight of justice, and the pursuit of peace.